Catalytic Converters Stolen From Dozens Of Buses, Leading To School Closure In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County school had to close after 28 catalytic converters were stolen from an entire fleet of student transportation vehicles.

The incident took place Thursday, Nov. 18, when Trumbull Police were called to investigate an overnight theft of catalytic converters 25 Oakview Drive, forcing the Cooperative Educational Service School to be closed.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police, officers learned that thieves stole catalytic converters from 28 school-owned vehicles, where each of these vehicles had two catalytic converters cut off from them with a reported loss of over $75,000.

"The Trumbull Police have noticed a drastic increase in the theft of catalytic converters which is not only on the rise in Connecticut but has become a serious problem nationwide," Weir said.

Thieves are targeting business parking lots during the overnight hours where many fleet vehicles, trucks, vans, and busses are parked, he added.

Thieves have also stolen catalytic converters from privately owned vehicles in residential areas as well.

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system that runs along the undercarriage of the vehicle, Weir said.

Thieves can steal this antipollution device in a matter of minutes, and sell it to scrap metal dealers for several hundred dollars while a replacement for a stolen catalytic converter can cost several thousand dollars.

"The appeal to these items is the value of the expensive metals used in the manufacturing of the catalytic converters," he added.

Thieves look for easy targets when it comes to catalytic converter thefts like from trucks and SUVs because it is easy for them to slide under the vehicle rather than jack it up.

Sometimes thieves unbolt the catalytic converters, but more often they just cut the connecting pipes using a hand-held power saw which is faster but creates more noise.

The Trumbull Police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information about these crimes or the suspects.

If you have specific information regarding the Thursday catalytic converter theft please contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665 or dial 911 for all emergencies.

