Busy CT Roadway Will Be Closed Through Weekend Following Oil Spill

A busy Connecticut roadway will be closed for several days following a crash involving an oil truck that caused a large fuel spill.

The single-vehicle crash of an oil transport truck took place in New Haven County on Friday, Feb. 11, on Bethany Moutain Road (Route 42) in Cheshire.

According to Cheshire Police, the roll-over crash caused a hazardous materials incident causing the roadway to be closed during the cleanup by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Cheshire Fire Department.

Officials said the roadway will be closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line through Monday, Feb. 14.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.