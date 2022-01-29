Bank Robbery Suspect Apprehended, CT State Police Say

A bank robbery suspect is in custody after targeting a New London County branch earlier this month, Connecticut State Police announced.

Troopers responded to the Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank on Slater Avenue in Griswold at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 after a man slipped a bank teller a note demanding cash.

Police said that the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, prompting a search by troopers and police in the area.

The investigation into the bank robbery led police to identify New London County resident Ronald Arthur Speed, age 55, of Norwich, as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Connecticut State Police troopers arrested Speed at his Norwich home in the town of Voluntown, charging him with third-degree robbery and larceny.

Speed was held on a $100,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 28.

