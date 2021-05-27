Amazon Shuts Down CT Construction Site For Second Time After Eighth Noose Found

Amazon has shut down construction at a site in Connecticut for the second time in as many weeks after another noose was discovered, marking the eighth found in the past several weeks.

Workers found a red rope “with a noose tied at the end” entangled in electrical cables on the fifth floor at the site of the future planned fulfillment center, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said on Wednesday, May 26.

The site reopened on Monday, May 24 after being shut down last week when a seventh noose was found. Police believe that the eighth noose has been there for at least two weeks, as the area hadn’t been worked on since then.

“This one was clearly a Noose,” Melanson said, calling it “unacceptable,” and describing it as a hate crime.

A photo of the noose from News 12 can be found here.

Following the discovery of the latest noose, the site was evacuated by police, and the FBI was called in to assist with the investigation.

According to Melanson, it “in all likelihood, is a worker,” who is responsible for the incidents.

Investigators noted that hundreds of workers from different companies have access to the site. Officers have been speaking with workers daily since the initial incident and secure the area each day.

In response, Amazon has offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest for those responsible for placing the nooses around the site, matching what is being offered by site contractors and the project developer, for a total reward of $100,000.

“Today, the site was shut down to allow the FBI to continue their investigation following the discovery of a noose found under electrical materials," an Amazon spokesperson stated.

"We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe."

"The New Haven Division of the FBI is lending its resources and support to the Windsor PD for this ongoing investigation,” FBI Special Agent in Charge David Sundberg said in a previous statement.

“We stand united with all of our law enforcement partners across the state in rooting our and applying the role of law to any individual or group perpetuating hateful ideology and intimidation in our communities.”

The investigation by the Windsor Police Department and FBI is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Windsor Police Department by calling (860) 688-5273.

