Alert Issued For Missing Fairfield County Woman

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing for several days.

Norwalk Police Lt. Joe Dinho said they received a missing person report on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Michel Lorena Lopez by her mother Muz-Stella Serpe.

According to her mother, her daughter, has been missing since Monday, Nov. 8.

Michel Lorena Lopez is described as a 35-year-old white Hispanic female, with purple hair and multiple tattoos.

Her cell phone is inactive at this time. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 KIA Optima has been located in New Cannan, Dinho said.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Dan Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180, or by email at: dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

