Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: High False-Positive Rate Leads To Recall Of 2 Million-Plus Home Tests For Virus
News

Alert Issued For Missing Fairfield County Woman

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Michel Lorena Lopez
Michel Lorena Lopez Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing for several days.

Norwalk Police Lt. Joe Dinho said they received a missing person report on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Michel Lorena Lopez by her mother Muz-Stella Serpe.

According to her mother, her daughter, has been missing since Monday, Nov. 8.

Michel Lorena Lopez is described as a 35-year-old white Hispanic female, with purple hair and multiple tattoos. 

Her cell phone is inactive at this time. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 KIA Optima has been located in New Cannan, Dinho said.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Dan Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180, or by email at: dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the  Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story, Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.