Alert Issued For Man Who's Gone Missing In Fairfield County

Police have asked the public for help finding a missing man who was last seen in Fairfield County.

Jason Mastroianni, age 43, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 17, in Shelton, according to the Shelton Police Department.

Mastroianni is described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

He has a back brace and walks with a cane, police reported.

Authorities said anyone with information can call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.