80 Cats, Chickens, Geese, Turkeys, Ducks Found Hoarded Into Fairfield County Home, Police Say

Dozens of animals were rescued from a Fairfield County home following reports of a cruelty incident, police announced.

Chief Robert Kalamaras reported that the Fairfield Police and Animal Control rescued over 80 animals from a home on Churchill Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, by members of the Fairfield Fire Department, who were assisting the resident of the home following a medical emergency.

According to Fairfield Police investigators, upon arrival at the scene, officers entered the home and found its interior to be in a state of squalor with animal waste throughout.

Inside the residence, officers located more than 80 animals, including chickens, cats, geese, turkeys, and ducks.

Police said that Fairfield Animal Control was immediately contacted and responded to the scene. Westport, Bridgeport, and Trumbull Animal Control also responded.

All of the animals were rescued from the home and transported to area shelters for evaluation.

Investigators said that “based on the condition of the house, police believe this was a hoarding situation.”

The resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment for medical conditions.

