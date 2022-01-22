Woman Wins $77,000 In CT Lottery

Sevens were wild for a pair of lucky CT Lottery players who cashed in winning tickets worth big prizes.

In New Haven County, Wallingford resident Cynthia Jackson won $77,000 playing "Mega 7s" on a ticket sold at Nisa's Variety on East Center Street in Wallingford, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Later that week, on Thursday, Jan. 20, a winning $277,777 "Mega 7s" prize was cashed in by Westerly, Rhode Island resident Mark Britton that was sold at the Bestway Convenience on Libert Street in Pawcatuck in New London County.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only lucky lotto players. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Jan. 18, Hamden resident Ronald Douglas III won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden; On Jan. 18, South Windsor resident Mingfeng Chen won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Alltown Milford W on I-95 in Milford;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Alltown Milford W on I-95 in Milford; On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Danbury resident Lora Boynton won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Spirits N Such in Danbury;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Spirits N Such in Danbury; On Jan. 19, West Hartford resident Maricris Matsikas won $50,000 playing "$100,000 Fortune" on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in West Hartford;

won $50,000 playing "$100,000 Fortune" on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in West Hartford; On Jan. 19, Bridgeport resident William Quintanilla won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the K&H Food Stop in Bridgeport;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the K&H Food Stop in Bridgeport; On Jan. 19, Southbury resident Molly Huebenthal won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Main St. Convenience in Southbury;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Main St. Convenience in Southbury; A winning $50,000 "Super Cashword 22" ticket was cashed in by a Meriden resident on a ticket sold at the Corner Shoppe in Wallingford on Jan. 19;

on Jan. 19; On Jan. 19, Norwalk resident Manuel Orellana won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stamford Convenience Mart on Hope Street;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stamford Convenience Mart on Hope Street; On Jan. 19, New Haven resident Fred Ferrie won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Big Y Class Market in Branford;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Big Y Class Market in Branford; On Jan. 19, Groton resident Patricia Colgan won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Groton;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Groton; On Jan. 19, Shelton resident Jeffrey Samorajczyk won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Shelton Store on Shelton Avenue;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Shelton Store on Shelton Avenue; A winning $20,000 "20X Cash 6th Edition" ticket was cashed in by a Stratford resident that was sold at Bashir & Sons in Stratford on Jan. 19;

on Jan. 19; On Jan. 19, Meriden resident Sadie Bailey won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Bloomfield Shell station on Jerome Avenue;

won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Bloomfield Shell station on Jerome Avenue; On Jan. 19, West Haven resident Richard Dittmar won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Grillo's Market in West Haven;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Grillo's Market in West Haven; On Jan. 19, Oakdale resident Richard Archer won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Price Cutter in Quaker Hill;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Price Cutter in Quaker Hill; On Jan. 20, Hartford resident Pablo Figueroa won $17,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in North Haven;

won $17,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in North Haven; On Jan. 20, Waterbury resident Robert Ferrari won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Express Mart in Wolcott.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

