Woman Wins $100,000 In CT State Lottery

A group of Connecticut residents came away as big winners in the Connecticut State Lottery, including a $100,000 winner.

New Britain resident Kathleen Scollan has claimed a $100,000 top prize after cashing in a CASHWORD 10 ticket sold at the Shaka Pizzeria and Market in her hometown.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Scollan wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Thursday, July 15, a Berlin resident won $2,596,958 playing "LOTTO!" on a ticket sold at Getty Food Mart in Hamden;

On Thursday, July 15, Windsor Locks resident Israel Rivera, Jr. won $500,000 playing "Red Hot Riches" on a ticket sold at Hav-Mor Market in Windsor Locks;

On Thursday, July 15, West Haven resident Dorothy Kennedy Chambers won $25,000 playing "$250,000 Cashword 7" on a ticket sold at C&A Market in West Haven;

On Friday, July 16, East Hartford resident Karen Turner won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Quick Stop in Hartford;

On Monday, July 19, Waterbury resident Rajkumar Gobinjraj won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sunoco Food Mart in Waterbury;

On Monday, July 19, Bridgeport resident Yaileen Boglio Perez won $s0,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on tickets sold at Eagle Food & Fuel in Wallingford and Krauszers in Bridgeport;

On Monday, July 19, West Haven resident Mary Ganter won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Spirits of West Haven in West Haven;

On Monday, July 19, Rocky Hill resident Michael Raicik won $10,000 playing "$100,000 CASHWORD 10" on a ticket sold at F&F Food Mart in West Haven.

