Woman Takes Home $38K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut woman is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth more than $38,000.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, New Haven resident Ivonne Vargas cashed in a winning $38,020 "PLAY4 DAY" lottery ticket that was sold at the Shell Food Mart on Townsend Avenue in New Haven.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Vargas wasn't the only one to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Oct. 25, New Britain resident Florence Wosczyna won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the CT Food Mart in New Britain;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the CT Food Mart in New Britain; On Oct. 25, New Milford resident Brian Locke won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hit & Run in New Milford;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hit & Run in New Milford; On Oct. 25, Coventry resident Adan Gawronski won $20,000 playing "20X Cash the Edition" on a ticket sold at Boston Turnpike Wine & Spirits in Coventry;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash the Edition" on a ticket sold at Boston Turnpike Wine & Spirits in Coventry; On Oct. 25, Meriden resident Guy Outlaw won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden;

won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden; On Oct. 25, Ansonia resident Joseph Merlone, Jr . won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Ansonia;

. won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Ansonia; On Oct. 25, Hamden resident Robert Klobukowski won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Minute Mart in Hamden;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Minute Mart in Hamden; On Oct. 25, Stamford resident Ociel Tobar Aguilar won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Cove Road Mini Mart in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Cove Road Mini Mart in Stamford; On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Hamden resident Alnae Lilly won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Hamden;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Hamden; On Oct. 26, Berlin resident Raymond Grady won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Oakland Fresh Market in West Hartford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Oakland Fresh Market in West Hartford; Two winning $15,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition" tickets were sold to Branford residents at Evans Branford Mobil on North Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 27;

on North Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 27; On Oct. 27, Fairfield resident Mary Fretina won $20,000 playing "20X Casth 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at a Mobil station in Norwalk;

won $20,000 playing "20X Casth 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at a Mobil station in Norwalk; On Oct. 27, Meriden resident David Ortiz won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the H&T Mini Mart in Meriden;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the H&T Mini Mart in Meriden; A winning $30,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition ticket was sold to a Stratford resident at Sam's News in Stratford.

On Oct. 27, Meriden resident David Decoster won $20,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Southington.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

