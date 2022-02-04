Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Gas Station

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a six-figure scratch-off ticket worth nearly a million dollars.

In Hartford County, a New Britain resident won $825,000 playing "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a scratch-off ticket sold in New Haven County at the BP gas station on Washington Avenue in North Haven.

The winner chose not to disclose a name.

CT Lottery said that the overall odds of winning on a "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" ticket is 1 in 2.98.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

That wasn't the only lucky lotto player. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a winning $50,000 "Super Cashword 22" ticket sold at the Yogi Foodmart in Wallingford was cashed in by an Oakville resident;

was cashed in by an Oakville resident; On Feb. 1, a winning $119,485 "Money Vault Progressive" ticket sold at Sam's Quick Stop in Hartford was cashed in by a Windsor Locks resident;

was cashed in by a Windsor Locks resident; On Feb. 1, Milford resident Sebastiano Dibartolomeo won $10,005 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Milford Green Food Store;

won $10,005 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Milford Green Food Store; On Feb. 1, a winning $50,000 "$50,000 Win It All" ticket sold at the Middletown Deli Grocery was cashed in by a Middletown resident;

was cashed in by a Middletown resident; On Feb. 1, a winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" ticket sold at Getty Food Mart in Hamden was cashed in by a Cheshire resident;

was cashed in by a Cheshire resident; On Feb. 1, Stamford resident Cynthia Knapp won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Belltown Superette in Stamford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Belltown Superette in Stamford; On Feb. 1, Hamden resident Sallie Lowry won $17,856 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Food Mart;

won $17,856 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Food Mart; On Feb. 1, Stamford resident Saowalak Thungthongsuai won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Darien Station Variety;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Darien Station Variety; On Feb. 2, Waterbury resident Carlos Cortez won $23,540 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the R A Hafeez Corporation in Waterbury;

won $23,540 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the R A Hafeez Corporation in Waterbury; On Feb. 2, Stamford resident Orlyn Marin won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Greenwich BP station;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Greenwich BP station; On Feb. 2, West Haven resident Paul Letkowski won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Choe Foodmart in Milford;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Choe Foodmart in Milford; On Feb. 2, Bridgeport resident Michael Vota won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the CT Ave. Gas Station in Norwalk;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the CT Ave. Gas Station in Norwalk; On Feb. 2, New Haven resident Wilfredo Franco won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Hollywood Package Store in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Hollywood Package Store in New Haven; On Thursday, Feb. 3, Westborough, Massachusetts resident Delmy Barrera Morataya won $13,518 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the West Main Convenience store in Stamford.

A complete list of recent CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.