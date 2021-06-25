This Popular Farm/Restaurant Serves Up Best Ice Cream In Connecticut, New Report Says

If you only had time for one ice cream to lap up on a hot summer day, a new report says there's only one dairy in Connecticut that hits the high mark for great ice cream.

That dairy is Arethusa Farm, located in the borough of Bantam in Litchfield County.

Known for its high butter-fat content, and classic New England flavors such as rum raisin, cherry, and coffee, all made with what the report in "Food & Wine" magazine says is the "best milk and cream in the state."

Started by two Manolo Blahnik executives who lived across the street from the decaying farm and wanted to save their view, the dairy has grown to have ice cream shops in New Haven and West Hartford, as well as two restaurants.

The dairy which dates back more than a hundred years was broken down when the couple purchased it, but as they say on their website "one thing led to another and soon the old barns were renovated and new ones added until we had dedicated housing and pasture for the more than 300 cows that reside there today."

From there it didn't take long for the dairy to become fully functioning and began producing clean, rich milk, that of course, can only lead to ice cream, well, okay, cheese too.

So if you have a chance for a day trip, visit Arethusa Farm and enjoy a scoop or three.

