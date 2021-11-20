This Locale Is Named Connecticut's Best Winter Destination

Here's the best place in Connecticut to visit in the winter, according to a new ranking.

The website 24/7 Wall St. has named Stonington borough the best Connecticut destination in its list of the best winter destinations in all 50 states.

The borough is located in the town of Stonington in New London County.

To create the list, the site used information from lists across a number of websites, including Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic and more.

According to the report, the borough is filled with quaint locations to visit in the wintertime, including shops and restaurants.

Find the full 24/7 Wall St. report here.

