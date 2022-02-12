Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Super Bowl Sunday Storm Will Be Followed By Big Change: Here's When Snow Will Arrive
Lifestyle

This Fairfield County Hotel Rates Among Top 25 In US In New Report

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Delamar Southport
Delamar Southport Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Fairfield County hotel is one of the top 25 in the United States, according to a new ranking from TripAdvisor.

The travel website ranked Delamar Southport 22nd in its 2021 list of the top hotels in the country. 

The luxury hotel is located at 275 Old Post Road in Southport.

The hotel features a spa and a restaurant serving farm-to-table dishes. Delamar Southport also has suites that are equipped with a fireplace, kitchen and living room area.

The hotel has received 4.5/5 rating from more than 600 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Read the full TripAdvisor ranking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.