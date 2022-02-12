This Fairfield County Hotel Rates Among Top 25 In US In New Report

A Fairfield County hotel is one of the top 25 in the United States, according to a new ranking from TripAdvisor.

The travel website ranked Delamar Southport 22nd in its 2021 list of the top hotels in the country.

The luxury hotel is located at 275 Old Post Road in Southport.

The hotel features a spa and a restaurant serving farm-to-table dishes. Delamar Southport also has suites that are equipped with a fireplace, kitchen and living room area.

The hotel has received 4.5/5 rating from more than 600 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Read the full TripAdvisor ranking here.

