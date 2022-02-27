This Fairfield County Bakery Named One Of Best For Bread In Connecticut, New Report Says

Two Connecticut bakeries were named the best spots to buy bread in the state, according to a new ranking.

Wave Hill Breads, located in Fairfield County, and Litchfield County's Bantam Bread Co. were both named to Food & Wine's ranking of "The Best Bread in Every State," published on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to the site, Bantam Bread Co. is a longtime staple in the community, and it's known for its sourdough and Irish soda bread.

Wave Hills Bread, which is located in Norwalk, was praised for its pain de campagne.

Find the full ranking here.

