This Eatery Named Most Romantic Restaurant In CT

For those searching for a good spot to celebrate Valentine's Day in Connecticut, a food publication has shared its pick for the most romantic restaurant in the state.

Fresh Salt, located in Middlesex County, was named Connecticut's most romantic restaurant by Eat This, Not That in the publication's ranking of the most romantic restaurants in all 50 states.

The Old Saybrook eatery made the list thanks to its romantic views of the Long Island Sound.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of seafood dishes, including fresh clams and oysters from the raw bar and grilled North Atlantic salmon filet.

The website recommended guests order the restaurant's Sriracha calamari.

"The staff is eager to fit your needs," Al T., of Hartford, wrote in a Yelp review. "The restaurant itself will do the same. Food and presentation of your meal is what you are to expect of such a delightful restaurant. You will not go wrong here."

The restaurant is located at 2 Bridge St. in Old Saybrook.

Learn more about Fresh Salt's hours and menu here.

