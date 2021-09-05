This CT Deli Is No. 1 In State, Survey Says

If you are looking for corned beef on rye or a massive sandwich with all the works, then, believe it or not, you don't have to go to New York, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by "Eat This, Not That," checked out all the delis in 50 states and came up with a favorite in each.

In Connecticut, that deli happens to be in Tolland County at Rein's Deli in Vernon.

According to the survey, Rein's has amazing bagels, deli meats, massive sandwiches, potato pancakes, and Rein's famous sour garlic pickles.

The takeout deli case. Yelp

Opened in 1972 by Bob Rein, who was dying for a good corned beef sandwich, he along with his wife Betty and his brother Bernie, brought their own New York Style Jewish deli to New England.

A local reviewer said: "The food at Rein's Deli is always incredible! This is one of my favorite lunch spots in the entire state! If you have not been here before it is a must."

The salami. Yelp

The menu is a who's who of the typical top-shelf deli with of course corn beef and pastrami sandwiches on fresh rye bread and a whole host of homemade salads, sandwiches, desserts, and much more.

It's also the kind of place that kind of feels like home and is cozy and comfortable with lots of noise and hustle and bustle behind the counter.

So if you're hammering for a good sandwich, hit the road and give Rein's a try.

Prices are moderate. Service is deli-friendly, joking, and lots of fun. Kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 435 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.