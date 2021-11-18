Separate $100K Winners Cash In On Lottery Tickets Sold At CT Convenience Stores

A pair of winning $100,000 CT Lottery tickets sold at Connecticut convenience stores have been cashed in.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, a Southington resident cashed in a winning $100,0002 "CASH5" ticket that was sold at Sam's Quick Mart on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Marion, lottery officials announced.

The following day, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, A Hamden resident followed suit and claimed a top $100,000 prize that was won on a "$100,000 Cashword 11" ticket sold at Downtown News and More on Orange Street in New Haven.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Nov. 16, Torrington resident Vincent Poidomani, Jr . won $50,000 playing "$100,000 Fortune" on a ticket sold at the Super Stop & Shop in Torrington.

. won $50,000 playing "$100,000 Fortune" on a ticket sold at the Super Stop & Shop in Torrington. On Nov. 16, Stratford resident Joanna Szczubelek won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at S&S Wine and Liquor Warehouse in Stratford;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at S&S Wine and Liquor Warehouse in Stratford; On Nov. 17, Hartford resident Jerry Cooney won $10,000 playing "iHeart Radio Concert Cash" on a ticket sold at Manousos Wine & Liquors in Wethersfield;

won $10,000 playing "iHeart Radio Concert Cash" on a ticket sold at Manousos Wine & Liquors in Wethersfield; On Nov. 17, Ivoryton resident Michael Civitillo won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Centerbrook Food Mart in Centerbrook;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Centerbrook Food Mart in Centerbrook; On Nov. 17, Middlebury resident Lewis Spinelli Li won $20,208 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Exxon Mart in Derby.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

