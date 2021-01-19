Popular Restaurant Relocates In Fairfield County

After 13 successful years in Norwalk, Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar has moved to a new location in Westport.

With just a little under a month at its new home, the restaurant, known for its mixed Mediterranean cuisine with a South American flair, has added some new items to its already popular menu, such as pizza.

Located at 33 Jesup Road at the former site of Matsu Sushi, the new home for longtime restauranteers offers a chance to shake things up a bit with some new menu items while retaining their impeccable service and food quality.

The owner and chef, Renato Donzelli, is as passionate about using supporting local farms and vendors, as he is about making everything from scratch and made to order.

For those who haven't visited, a great place to start is with the small or tapas plates which are perfect to share with the table and a chance to sample a little of everything.

Some faves include the Morcilla Pinchos, or ciabatta bread, avocado sauce, fire-roasted sweet peppers, blood sausage, and caramelized onions as well as the cheese plate or the oven-roasted imported mix olives with laurel and extra virgin olive oil.

The newest addition, wood-fired pizzas, includes such selections as the more traditional Margherita, to the tasty white pizza with broccolini, hot sherry peppers, mozzarella cheese, and pecorino romano.

For the main course, there are plenty of veal and pasta dishes that reflect the Medeterrian history of the restaurant. All delicious and sure to please, including vegetarians and the super picky eaters.

When done, finish off with a great drink, and well, enjoy the music and the vibe of the new restaurant.

