Popular New Restaurant Brings High-End Mexican Cuisine To Fairfield County

If you are looking for a new spot to get your Mexican food carving soothed, a new cantina in Fairfield County can fill the bill with an extra dose of COVID-19 precautions.

Cantina Don Memo, in Westport, located in the original town hall in the heart of downtown, at 90 Post Road East, offers a fun, creative take on Mexican fare inspired by the owner's travels to Oxacana, Mexico City, and Puebla.

Opened in June of last year, the cantina features a bright, vibrant take on the food and drinks of the country with such specialties as lobster tostadas with avocado, sesame, and peanut, and chorizo Verde quesadillas with teleggio, salsa verde.

Of course, that's just a quick glance at a full lineup of fun and very up-to-date menu options to choose from as well as plenty of drinks.

In keeping with the times, the restaurant prides itself on being very COVID-19 ready with an air management system that provides a triple attack on bacterias land viruses.

Additionally, the restaurant separates tables with partitions and spacing and uses disposable menus, staff temperature checks, hand sanitizers at all entrances and exits and follows strict sanitation practices on tables, chairs, and commonly used areas.

Masks are mandatory when not eating or drinking.

A look at Yelp reviews proves the love for Don Memo. One reviewer said: "Bill Taibe and Executive Chef Anthony Kostelis have done it yet again!! They have a culinary gift where they're able to bring indigenous Mexican ingredients, flavors, and techniques and combine them with their modern American flair to create really special cuisine."

Another fan said: "My first Covid-era dining foray was to this innovative mex joint situated in what used to be Jessup Hall. Don't be fooled by that description... this is high-end Mexican cuisine, more Mexico City than TexMex or CalMex. The food is refined and uniformly terrific but mostly still recognizable to local palates."

The group also owns the restaurants The Whelk and Kawani, both in Westport.

Service is also wonderful and the vibe of the place is refined while being very fun, and at the same time peaceful.

So, venture out and eat "inside" a restaurant for a chance to enjoy a slice of real life.

Takeout is also offered.

For information, call 203-557-6198. Hours vary, so call ahead.

