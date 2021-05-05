Popular Fairfield County Restaurant Cited For Authentic Italian Favorites

Italian food lovers will want to check out a Southern Italian Trattoria that is making waves in Fairfield County for its authentic flair.

Cafe Silvium, located in Stamford, is garnering glowing reviews on Yelp and from foodies who know good Italian when they taste it.

"The best food and the best value in the county. Enough said," said one Yelper.

Located at 371 Shippan Ave., a lot of the talk surrounding the restaurants centers on their homemade pasta, and fresh-made mozzarella, as well as the unusual meats, offered such as wild board and version.

"Yay an authentic Italian place! Everything I ordered was fantastic. Start with the fried calamari. It looks pretty average, but it is the most tender fried calamari ever and they give a generous amount," said another Yelper.

A glance at the reviews shows some favorite tends to be the squid ink pasta dishes, many seafood dishes (think mussels) and the homemade desserts.

Cavatelli with meat sauce. Yelp

"This food has been my life blood to survive the quarantine," said one reviewer.

Another said the romantic atmosphere along with the "wonderful" food and service makes the cafe a "go-to" for him.

"My favorite restaurant in Stamford," said another. "Food is fresh and yummy. The ambiance is chill. Staff is friendly!"

Most said reservations are a necessity unless you want to wait over an hour for a table. Reservations for parties of eight or fewer are offered Monday-Saturday. Larger parties can be accommodated by special request.

Fried calamari. Yelp

One restaurant fan, who travels from New Jersey to dine summed up the restaurant: "I cannot say enough good things about this restaurant, it is popular for a reason. The food is very good but what attracts us to it the most is the consistent service with staff who are always pleasant, helpful, and great throughout the meal."

Prices are moderate with most entrees in the $18 to $20 range, of course, some are higher.

Take-out is available, but delivery is not.

Note: Lunch is served, closed on Sunday.

