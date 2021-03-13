Popular Fairfield County Italian Eatery Stands Out For Made-From-Scratch Entrees, Plus Bocce

A popular Fairfield County eatery has come up with a unique mix of made-from-scratch Italian and American cuisine while adding a little fun with bowling alleys and bocce ball courts.

Don't think about your regular bowling alley scene when you think of Pinstripes of Norwalk, instead, think let's get dressed up and go bowling while we dine on some pretty great good.

That's the whole idea behind the restaurant/games spot when it opened -- a sophisticated, comfortable place to gather and well, bowl and eat.

They also cater big and small events and have a large outdoor area for those still worried about eating indoors during COVID.

Yelpers seems to really like Pinstripes, located at 100 N Water St.

A Pinstripes pizza. Yelp

"Really enjoyed our evening there and would recommend. The bocce courts are firm, fast, and fun, separated adequately to ensure your ball or germs don't get onto another party playing area. The food, as someone in my party, said, is definitely above what you expect from a chain restaurant - good quality meat, good flavor, and decent variety that can satisfy kids and adults of varying dietary requirements," said one Yelp reviewer.

While another five-star reviewer, said don't forget to make a reservation, and that COVID guidelines are followed: "The price is affordable and the atmosphere is lovely. The staff is great, they're constantly checking in to see how everything is going. I highly recommend this place to anyone that is looking to unwind and have a good time. I ordered a PUCCINI drink and the Italian Jambalaya with calamari."

The spot also offers a large ballroom and private event spaces for special events.

Prices range from moderate to the high-end side, but as we said the food is made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Some favorite dishes from Yelpers tended to be the pizzas, the calamari, as well as the drinks.

So if you are ready for some fun and good food, while getting dressed up, give Pinstripes a try.

