Popular Eatery With Two Fairfield County Locales Named CT's Top Food Truck

Hey lobster lovers, especially lobster roll lovers, one of Connecticut's favorite food trucks has been named the state's best by the Eat This, Not That! website.

LobsterCraft, with two food trucks and three shops in Connecticut, in the Town of Fairfield, Greenwich, and in West Hartford, won for its many takes on yummy lobster rolls.

"Those who say a cold Maine lobster roll isn't really their jam will likely fall in love with the warm, buttered Connecticut-style version served up by LobsterCraft," the website said.

Owned by Mike Harden, a "real-life" lobster fisherman, LobsterCraft says on its website: "Anybody can make a lobster roll. We actually catch, cook, and craft our award-winning, hot-buttered, Connecticut-style lobster rolls, plus seasonal soups and sides and other good stuff. Time to get your claws on the finest lobster you’ve ever tasted."

The other good stuff includes lobster mac and cheese and lobster bisque, as well a lot of funky and fun takes on the traditional lobster roll sandwich such as the Heat Wave.

The Heat Wave is one of the truck's favorites with hot lobster dressed with homemade serrano and habanero pepper infused butter and accented with a dash of the Captain’s Pinch and served in a perfectly toasted bun.

Other faves include the surf and turf roll and the BLT roll.

Sound good? Then check them out.

