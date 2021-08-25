Popular CT Gastropub Offers 18 Craft Beers On Tap, Seasonal Menu

A well-known central Connecticut restaurant and bar may be the place to go for those looking to try some new craft beers or sample from a unique seasonal menu.

Middlesex County staple Celtic Cavern advertises itself as Middletown's "first and only gastropub." It opened its doors in 2014.

The business has 18 craft beers on tap, and has a menu focusing on "seasonal American fare."

Guests can order shareable snacks, such as a shrimp cocktail, a hummus plate, or an olive bowl. The menu also features a variety of sandwiches and "large plates," including cauliflower curry, seared ahi tuna, and street tacos.

The restaurant runs weekly specials.

Customers can also choose from a number of cocktails, including a strawberry lemonade cocktail, cranberry mule and an espresso martini.

"I actually think this place offers the best food in Middletown," Brian B., of Middletown, wrote in a Yelp review. "What's better is that everyone knows their beer and is quick with a recommendation based on your tastes. I'd highly recommend everyone try the Brussel sprouts. They changed the way I view them."

Celtic Cavern is located at 45 Melilli Plaza. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Learn more about the menu on the restaurant's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.