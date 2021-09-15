Popular CT Food Truck Draws Rave Reviews For Tasty Tacos

A popular Connecticut food truck is drawing raves for its tacos that are true California style, as well as their merengue bowls.

Merengue & Red Tacos is known through Middlesex County as the place to be if your mouth is calling for a taco.

Favorites seem to be the shrimp tacos, as well as the birria tacos, mofongo con carne asada, and their famous churros for dessert that are served with a mini jar of Nutella.

A Cali burrito. Yelp

The truck, usually parked at 1125 Middle St., in Middletown, gets pretty busy at lunch and dinner and is a go-to spot for festivals and private get-togethers.

A look at Yelp shows plenty of five-star reviews including one reviewer who said: "Shrimp tacos are !! Authentic flavor, extensive menu, delicious dessert - all at one spot!"

The menu features a host of items including burritos, quesadillas, the aforementioned mofongo, all with choices of beef, chicken, seafood, and pork.

Birri tacos. Yelp

They even offer a couple of burgers, but hey, with tacos this good why go the burger route.

All of the food is nicely spiced and has a depth of flavor not found in your drive-thru taco joint.

Another yelper said: "Delicious authentic family-owned food truck with good food and friendly staff. The location is serene and a perfect place to grab something to eat and enjoy the scenery."

Churros with Nutella. Yelp

Prices are a little on the high side, but so are food costs with most tacos in the $12 range for three.

So, if a great shrimp taco or a carne asada gets you licking your lips in anticipation, then head to Merengue & Red Tacos.

Of course, outdoor seating is available, kid-friendly, good service.

