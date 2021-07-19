Pizzeria With Two Fairfield County Locales Takes Pride In Unique Pies Made To Make Impression

If you are a pizza purist and are looking for a spot that makes just pizzas and does it well, then the Parlor Pizza in two locations in Fairfield County should fill the bill.

I do have to say the Parlor Pizza in Wilton and Darien, offers salads and some apps, but you won't find a menu full of pasta and other dishes, just pizzas, and ones they are proud of.

"I think this is the best pizza in the Norwalk/Wilton area," said a Yelper. "I've had their cheese, Margherita pies, but I also love their carmelized onion dip - you have to try this."

The recipes for the pies took four years of development and are based loosely on the original Naples style, the owners say.

"We've improved flavor and digestibility by adding a longer 48-hour fermentation and our own blend of flours."

Pepperoni pizza. Yelp

The choices are interesting with the usual picks and few unusual ones are thrown in such as a kale pie, a buffalo cauliflower pizza, and a mushroom cream pie.

"The actual pizza was definitively not some run-of-the-mill pizza," said a 5-star Yelp reviewer. "This was a well-seasoned pie with expertly-proportioned bread that both harmonized together and invited your taste buds to keep having just one more bite each time."

Ceasar salad. Yelp

Another said: "Have tried Parlor Pizza in Darien a couple of times now. Amazing food and great staff. Awesome music and vibe. We loved the pepperoni pizza and the vegan pizza, also the cauliflower app and Ceasar salad. The wine list is amazing and the cocktails are really good. Home run! So happy to have a Parlor in Darien."

Some other favorites include the caramelized onion dip appetizer and the zeppoles with nuttela. Other props have been thrown out to the salads, especially the Ceasar.

Roasted cauliflower. Yelp

Note: One complaint that was mentioned several times was a long wait at times because the dough and each pizza are made to order and by hand, it can take a while to get your pizza. So come ready to enjoy their full-service bar or order take-out.

Restaurants are located at 1020 Post Road in Darien and at 5 River Road in Wilton.

Tip: Remember the wait if bringing children.

