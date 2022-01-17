Pizzeria With Three Fairfield County Locations Praised For 'Paper-Thin' Crust

A chain of pizzerias with five locations in Fairfield County and on Long Island is known for its extremely thin crusts.

Riko's Pizza operates one location in Norwalk and two in Stamford.

The pizzeria chain also operates locations in Long Island's Nassau County in Levittown and Mineola.

Online reviewers frequently cite the thin crusts offered at the pizzerias as one of the reasons to stop by.

"Riko's definitely shows the thinness in thin-crust pizza," Tracy D., of Merrick, New York, said in a Yelp review. "Their crisp crust is paper-thin, but strong enough to hold toppings. The crust resembles more of a flatbread-style pizza than the traditional New York thin-crust pizzas you would see at the other local joints. You can choose from the classic cheese pizza, or go for a variety of different toppings."

A menu highlight is eatery's "Hot Oil Pizza," made with spicy homemade oil and peppers.

Guests have also praised the "Clam Pizza," which is made with mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, clams, bacon, basil, and chopped garlic.

Learn more about the locations and menu on Riko's Pizza's website.

