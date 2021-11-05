Newly Opened Italian Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Fairfield County

A newly opened Italian restaurant in Fairfield County is quickly making a name for itself with its homemade pasta, sizzling pizzas, and unique sauces.

Quartiere (pronounced kwa-ti-eeray) literally means neighborhood, and that is what the owners are attempting to create -- a neighborhood spot that is causal but elegant with good food and service.

In addition to the good food, diners will also find a creative group of mixologists behind the bar that are busy mixing up some crazy inventive and tasty drinks.

And if that isn't enough to get your foot inside the door, the dishes are handmade by a local artist and can be purchased for use at home.

Diners who fall in love with their pasta can also purchase it fresh by the pound for use at home. Gluten-free is also offered.

Local foodies love the spot, offering plenty of five-star reviews on food sites.

One Yelper said: "I can't recommend this place enough. If you haven't been there yet! get there ASAP! You'll be very pleased... It's great to have such an amazing local restaurant in these post-pandemic times. They are much needed for the community and deserve all of our support."

Some favorites seem to be the pizza of all types, the fresh pasta dishes, and the homemade tiramisu.

Another reviewer said: "Wow, what a gem this place is! Newly opened in Stamford, the Quartiere is truly nailing their namesake of bringing neighborhood Italian to their city. This is currently my favorite place for Italian in Stamford! I truly felt like I was dining in Italy with how authentic the food was."

Prices are very moderate for the quality of food. Reservations are only accepted for tables of eight or more.

The restaurant is casual, but you feel like you are at a high-end establishment.

It is located at 51 Bank St., Stamford.

