'New York City Quality' Restaurant Making Mark In Fairfield County

A fairly new establishment in Fairfield County is making a name for itself as new bringing quality French cuisine to this little slice of the state.

L'Ostal in Darien, calls itself a Provencal restaurant rooted in history and tradition that celebrates the cuisines of Southern France and its boundaries.

Even the name, "osal" refers to the warmth of hospitality of your home, which evokes that French flair of coziness combined with fine foods and drinks.

A look at its menu, which changes with the seasons, is very French, from the choices to the prices.

Starter choices include everything from spiced nuts to cheese boards and foie gras and the flow continues to such choices as fresh sea bass and shaved pork leg to other equally French delights.

The atmosphere matches the menu with a warm and friendly vibe with a very knowledgeable wait staff.

It's the perfect place for a special event or if you can afford it a relaxing evening meal on a regular basis.

The wine list is top-notch as are cocktails.

The restaurant offers two seatings a day, one from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and another from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome at the bar.

So if you are feeling French, or even want to experience the tradition, stop in L'Ostal.

The restaurant is located at 22 Center St., in Darien.

