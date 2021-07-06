New Restaurant Quickly Creates Buzz In Fairfield County

A new Fairfield County seafood restaurant is offering diners a different take on how they eat their seafood by serving up boils of all different flavors and heat levels.

Norwalk's RHK Seafood Boil & Bar, located in SONO near the water, features locally sourced seafood that includes a boil menu that allows diners to select their seafood dies and customize the seasonings and heat levels.

A special addition to the boil that each mixture of spices is mixed in a bag and then unveiled with diners so they received the full aroma of the mixtures they select.

Shaking basket. Yelp

But the restaurant doesn't stop with boils, diners will find all types of offerings including Cajun ramen noodles made with broth from the boils, burgers, sandwiches, and even vegetarian options.

If you enjoy a cocktail or two, the bar focuses on Japanese whiskey, although diners will also find plenty of beer, wine, and nautically-inspired cocktails and custom milkshakes.

Milkshake with red velvet cake. Yelp

The restaurant is quickly becoming a favorite with locals and foodies and many seem to focus on the boils.

"What a unique place with a Creole/Asian fusion! All of the seafood was so fresh, and we loved the variety of dishes offered on the menu," said one Yelp reviewer who offered a five-star review.

Another said: "Great seafood and nice bar!! Lobster sandwich, shaking seafood, calamari, truffle oil fries are my favorite. Vibe is great, drinks are delicious."

Another favorite seems to be the clam chowder with many Yelpers commenting on how good it is. Here's one: "Food here is amazing, drove an hour to get here and was well worth it. The clam chowder was creamy and had a good amount of clams in it. The burger was juicy and well cooked and full of flavor. The chicken sandwich was crispy and flavorful. The seafood boil was extremely tender and fresh. There is nothing you can go wrong with here. Everything was perfect."

Clam chowder Yelp

So, whether you are craving a juicy plate of seafood or a. juicy burger with truffle fries, then RHK might just be your new favorite place.

Prices are moderate to high.

The restaurant is located at 19 N. Water St.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.