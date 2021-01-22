Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: Two Arrested For Vandalizing Sandy Hook Memorial
New Restaurant Offers Fresh Take On Caribbean Cuisine In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Ethno Caribbean Cuisine offers a fresh take on Caribbean island fare.
Ethno Caribbean Cuisine offers a fresh take on Caribbean island fare.

If you're feeling a need for a little island time during the winter months, there's a relatively new Caribbean restaurant that's sure to fill the bill. 

Open for almost six months, Ethno Caribbean Cuisine, at 73-75 Main St., in Norwalk, is like walking into an island's eatery with bright colors, palm wallpaper, and plenty of spicy island smells.

Owned by Louis Nostain, who is both Haitian and Cuban, the restaurant specializes in dishes that bring the Caribbean to mind including goat, yep, it's big in the islands, and plenty of curry dishes, and of course, jerk everything and rice and beans. 

The restaurant says it's dedicated to bringing diners flavors of thousands of miles away from the islands to the table – not just in food but also in spirit.

Some of the top menu items include curry goat, and jerk chicken, Jamaican beef patties, Caribbean oxtail, baked red snapper, and nice and spicy wings. 

During the pandemic, the restaurant is taking all the needed precautions, and are available for delivery through numerous services such as GrubHub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.

Prices are moderate and service is friendly and fast.

For information, call 203-744-0306. 

