New Hair Salon Specializing In Coloring Opens In Norwalk

An award-winning Connecticut hair salon, the first specialty color salon to open in Fairfield County, is opening a second location in the place of a salon forced to close during the pandemic.

Greenwich's Color Cafe, owned by Kim Sclafani, has won Moffly Media's Best of Gold Coast Awards for each of the eight years it has been in business. Sclafani said that she was searching for the site of a second location before COVID-19 began in full force.

"My dream was to open a second location north of Greenwich but as I began exploring locations, the pandemic hit," said Sclafani. "A few months ago, I was approached by a landlord about taking over a salon that had been around for many years, but closed as a result of the pandemic. I decided to take a leap of faith."

After spending nights and weekends remodeling the salon, the second Color Cafe opened on Route 7 at 456 Main Ave. in Norwalk mid-November.

"We are excited to be in this area and hope to have an official grand opening as soon as we are able to," said Sclafani.

Sclafani has been a hairdresser for 30 years and a L'Oreal educator for 17. She said she has trained in Paris, London and Rome.

The stylist team in Norwalk was handpicked, she said, and the new salon is still looking for local talent to join their staff.

"I’ve always said you can train someone’s skill set but it’s hard to change people’s attitude so I hire happy people that are eager to be part of something special," she said.

To inquire about employment or make an appointment, visit www.colorcafestudio.com or call (203) 642-4163.

