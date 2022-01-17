New Fairfield County Restaurant Cited For Large Portions, Seafood Dishes

A restaurant that recently opened its doors in Fairfield County is seeing positive feedback thanks to its fresh seafood dishes.

Shells Grill is located at 259 Main St. in Stamford.

The eatery's menu features a wide variety of seafood dishes, salads and crispy chicken wings.

Online reviewers have praised the fresh seafood served at the restaurant. Guests have the option to "make your own catch," with options including crab legs, clams, mussels, shrimp and lobster tail.

"I went to this restaurant with my mother and I must say it was a pleasant experience," Jostin C., of Stamford, wrote in a Yelp review. "The seafood is great and the portions in the bag combos are great!"

The eatery also offers combo deals, which have been praised by several Yelpers.

"I ordered take-out, (combo A along with snow crab legs.) My food was made super quick!" Vanessa A., of New Rochelle, said in a Yelp review. "The food was fresh, seasoned, overall amazing!! & The shrimp was de-veined!! Definitely will be ordering again!"

