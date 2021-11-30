New England Man Wins $1M On Scratch-Off Ticket Included By Friend In Get-Well Card

A man from the region has claimed a $1,000,000 lottery prize after receiving the ticket in a get-well card from a friend.

Alexander McLeish, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, claimed his winning prize in the lottery's “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game on Friday, Nov. 26, according to Massachusetts State Lottery.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

McLeish had open heart surgery earlier in November, and his friend gave him the card with three instant tickets, including the winning ticket, Massachusetts Lottery said.

The lottery reported that when McLeish scratched the "Your Letters" part of the ticket, the first three letters were his initials.

The word printed on the bottom row of the winning ticket was "HEART."

McLeish also reported that he won a $1,000 lottery prize years ago from a ticket the same friend gave him for his birthday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store, which is located at 60 North Main St. in Carver, the lottery reported.

