New Bistro Provides French Take On Asian Fare In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
If you are ready for a little Asian for lunch or dinner, head to Orienta in Greenwich.
If you're in the mood for a little five-star dining with an Asian fusion, then the new bistro Orienta in Greenwich is a must to add to your list.

Opened in May 2020, as a sister site to oh so French "Le Penguin," Orienta features such classics as chicken satay and pad that. But of course, all done with a flair that's a bit different from your typical oriental cuisine.

Run by Adrien Blech and his wife Suzanne, the mastermind in the kitchen is their son Adrien as the executive chef who has more than 13 years of experience in such hot spots as the Soho House LA, Le Bernardin, Guy Savoy.

For lunch, some interesting items include the lobster shooters and salmon tartare, while for the less adventurous there are such offerings as a tuna burger or a hanger steak salad.

A glance at Yelp give the bistro five stars with such reviews as "Eclectic and delicious," and "With restaurants, and life, going through such a difficult time, it's nice to know they appreciate their customers - and we appreciate them."

There were also several mentions that the bistro is very "COVID-19 conscience with their service and food prep." Indoor and outdoor dining is available for those worried about being in a closed space.

Take-out and delivery are also available. Call 203-489-3394.

So, if you are in the mood for a little something different, and want to treat yourself, give the new bistro a try.

The bistro is located at 55 Lewis St., Greenwich. For a look at the menu, click here

