A man has claimed a $825,000 Connecticut Lottery prize.

Hartford County resident Michael Gaudreau, of Windsor Locks, claimed the prize after purchasing a winning ticket for CT Lottery's Millionaire game, according to a report from CT Lottery on Friday, Nov. 5.

The ticket was purchaed at the Stop & Shop #619, located at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor.

