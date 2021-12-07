Man Wins $785,000 In CT Lottery

A Connecticut man cashed in a near million-dollar CT Lottery ticket that was sold from an area package store.

On Friday, Dec. 3 In Hartford County, Windsor resident Christopher Wujek won a $785,000 “MEGA Multiplier!” CT Lottery ticket that was sold to him at the Deerfield Package on Deerfield Road in Windsor.

Wujek wasn’t the only CT Lottery player to claim six-figure prizes.

A winning $300,000 “$1,000,000 Golden Riches" ticket was sold to a Trumbull resident at the Trumbull Super Stop on Main Street in Trumbull on Monday, Nov. 29, while the following day, New Haven County resident Marcos Betancourt, of Meriden, cashed in a winning $100,000 “MEGA Multiplier!” ticket that was sold at Cumberland Farms in Rocky Hill.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, New Britain resident Victor Flores cashed in a winning $100,000 “CASH5” ticket that was sold at Joe’s Package Store in New Britain in Hartford County.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

A winning $15,416 “PLAY4 DAY” ticket sold to a South Glastonbury at Richards Mobil in South Glastonbury was cashed in on Nov. 29;

was cashed in on Nov. 29; On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Trumbull resident Leanne Valus won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Trumbull Food Mart on White Plains Road;

won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Trumbull Food Mart on White Plains Road; On Nov. 30, Bridgeport resident Santos Roldan won $10,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at C & S Grocery in Norwalk;

won $10,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at C & S Grocery in Norwalk; On Nov. 30, Bridgeport resident Moustapha Loumiou won $15,416 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at K&J Grocery and Deli in Bridgeport;

won $15,416 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at K&J Grocery and Deli in Bridgeport; On Nov. 30, New Haven resident Anthony Oden won $35,416 playing “PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Sas Gas in West Haven;

won $35,416 playing “PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Sas Gas in West Haven; On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Middlebury resident Christopher Radlinski won $25,969 playing “Fast Play - $2 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck;

won $25,969 playing “Fast Play - $2 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck; On Dec. 1, Hartford resident Stanislawa Pogonska won $20,000 playing “Mega Money 26th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Woodlawn Db Mart in Hartford;

won $20,000 playing “Mega Money 26th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Woodlawn Db Mart in Hartford; On Thursday, Dec. 2, Bridgeport resident Hafiz Muhammad Adeel Jamil won $15,750 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at Farm Land in Bristol;

won $15,750 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at Farm Land in Bristol; On Dec. 2, New Haven resident Hector Diaz won $50,000 playing “Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Ansonia;

won $50,000 playing “Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Ansonia; On Dec. 3, New Haven resident Dana Hawkins won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the EZ Gas Mart in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the EZ Gas Mart in New Haven; On Monday, Dec. 6, Danbury's Shachar Security Trust cashed in a $12,812 winning “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Amoco station in Danbury.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

