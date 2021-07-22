Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery

A group of local residents came away as big winners in the Connecticut State Lottery, including a $50,000 winner.

East Hartford resident Juan Orellana was the latest to claim a big prize after cashing in a "MEGA Multiplier!" ticket to the tune of $50,000 that was sold at Cumberland Farms in Vernon.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Orellana wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Thursday, July 22, New Haven resident Lisong Chen won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shell Food Mart in New Haven;

On Wednesday, July 21, Hamden resident Tyrese Slade won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fuel Plus in Middletown.

On Wednesday, July 21, Greenwich resident Elizabeth Linde won $10,000 playing "$30X CASH 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at 401 Putnam in Greenwich;

On Tuesday, July 20, West Hartford resident Wanda Rodriguez won $10,416 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at K&S Getty in West Hartford;

On Tuesday, July 20, Newington resident Norman Inkel won $13,540 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at KDairy Store in New Britain;

On Tuesday, July 20, New Britain resident Claudette Walker won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Windsor;

On Tuesday, July 20, Waterbury resident Chantara Kim won $50,000 playing "Big Money Multiplier" on a ticket sold at Thapa Convenience in Waterbury;

On Tuesday, July 20, Bristol resident Jared Weber won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Broad Street Convenience Store in Bristol;

On Monday, July 19, Waterbury resident Rajkumar Gobinjraj won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sunoco Food Mart in Waterbury;

On Monday, July 19, Bridgeport resident Yaileen Boglio Perez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on tickets sold at Eagle Food & Fuel in Wallingford and Krauszers in Bridgeport;

On Monday, July 19, West Haven resident Mary Ganter won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Spirits of West Haven in West Haven;

On Monday, July 19, Rocky Hill resident Michael Raicik won $10,000 playing "$100,000 CASHWORD 10" on a ticket sold at F&F Food Mart in West Haven.

