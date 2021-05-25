Man Wins $100K CT Lottery On Scratch-Off Ticket

A lucky lottery player won a whopping $100,000 on the somewhat complicated scratch-off game CashWord 10 in the Connecticut Lottery.

Western Massachusetts resident Joseph Sullivan, of Hampden, won the game on Monday, May 24, with a ticket purchased at the Algoo & Son Inc, in Enfield, in Hartford County.

The game requires players to scratch the box to reveal the 18 letters. You then scratch the corresponding letters on both CashWorld puzzles. If you uncover four or more complete words across both puzzles you win the corresponding prize found in the prize key.

The ticket cost $10 and prizes range from $10 to $100,000.

Since the game started only 20 people have won the $100,000 prize with four prizes unclaimed. Eighty-three people have won $10,000 and 620 have won $1,000, lottery officials said.

