Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among 'Most Stressful' States In US, New Survey Says

A new study has ranked which US states are the most and least stressful.

Connecticut was ranked the 31st least stressful state overall in Amerisleep's study, which ranked states based on 22 different factors related to work, money, health, and environment.

Connecticut was ranked the 10th least stressed state when it comes to work-related stressors and fifth in health-related stressors.

The state received poorer scores for money and environmental stressors, receiving a 44 for money and 38 for environmental.

Hawaii was ranked the most stressed state, due to particularly high money and environmental stressors. Meanwhile, Vermont was ranked the number one least stressed state.

