Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

Here's Favorite Halloween Candy In Connecticut, According To New Report

Nicole Valinote
Map of the United States' favorite kinds of Halloween candy
Map of the United States' favorite kinds of Halloween candy Photo Credit: Candystore.com

For those who have wondered what the most popular candy is among trick-or-treaters in Connecticut, a new report may have found the answer. 

Candystore.com created a report of the most popular kinds of Halloween candy in each state based on 14 years of bulk candy sales data and information provided by major candy manufacturers and distributors.

According to the report, Connecticut's No. 1 Halloween candy is Almond Joy, followed by Milky Way and M&M's.

 According to the website, these were the top kinds of Halloween candy overall across the United States:

  • 1. Reese's Cups
  • 2. Skittles
  • 3. M&M's
  • 4. Starburst
  • 5. Hot Tamales
  • 6. Sour Patch Kids
  • 7. Hershey Kisses
  • 8. Snickers
  • 9. Tootsie Pops
  • 10. Candy Corn

Check out the full report here.

