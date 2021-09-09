Here's Brand-New Rundown Of CT Lottery Winners

Some Connecticut residents are feeling lucky after cashing in thousands of dollars worth of winning CT Lottery tickets.

In the past week, more than a dozen Connecticut residents have cashed in tickets worth more than $10,000, which are “just a small number of the thousands who claim prizes,” officials noted.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Recent winners, according to the CT Lottery:

On Friday, Aug. 27, East Windsor resident Andrew Verrocchi won $10,010 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in East Windsor;

On Monday, Aug. 30, Waterbury resident Emanuel Hilerio won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dada Liquors in Waterbury;

On Monday, Aug. 30, Wallingford resident Shaun Daly won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store in Branford;

On Monday, Aug. 30, New Britain resident Florence Wosczyna won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at CT Food Mart in New Britain;

On Monday, Aug. 30, Hartford resident Trevor Noyan won $17,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;

On Monday, Aug. 30, Thomaston resident Jeffrey Steeves won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Thomaston Patco Handy Stop;

On Monday, Aug. 30, Hartford resident Gloria Mark won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station on Albany Avenue in Hartford;

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Columbia resident Beth Schuh won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Andover Xtra Mart in Andover;

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Flushing, NY resident Zhi Tuan Chen won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Southbury;

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, New Haven resident Josephine Dellamura won $35,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in East Haven;

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Clinton resident Qi Zhang won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at College Convenience Quickstop in New Haven;

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Seymour resident Edward Chabar won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at TJs Wine and Spirits in Derby;

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Stamford resident Marco Lopez won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at West Broad BP in Stamford;

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Bridgeport resident Clement Deslouches won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Bashir & Sons in Stratford;

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Norwalk resident Christos Perisanidis won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Greenwich Cigar & Stationary;

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Stamford resident Dedrick Evans won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at BMK Petroleum in Stamford;

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Norwalk resident Andrew Robinson won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at El Mercadito Grocery in Norwalk;

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Wolcott resident Joseph Marunas won $30,000 playing "Lucky Stars" on a ticket sold at Express Mart in Wolcott;

On Thursday, Sept. 2, North Haven resident Catherine Warren won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at 195 State Street in North Haven;

On Friday, Sept. 3, Norwalk resident Juan Restrepo won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Daves Amoco in Norwalk;

On Friday, Sept. 3, Bristol resident Denise Fetko won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 14th Edition" on a ticket sold at Gala News in Bristol;

On Friday, Sept. 3, East Hartford resident Bryan Wiggins won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shoprite of East Hartford;

On Friday, Sept. 3, Plainville resident Amber Huntley won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Valero station in Plainville;

On Friday, Sept. 3, New Haven resident Marilyn Hines won $24,000 playing "24 Karat Gold" on a ticket sold at Amin Mini Mart in Hamden;

On Friday, Sept. 3, Simsbury resident Sean Glasgow won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Simsbury;

On Friday, Sept. 3, Wallingford resident Gabriel Danorovich won $20,004 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at ShopRite of Wallingford;

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Meriden resident Thomas Galoppi won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Village Food in Meriden;

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Norwalk resident Juana Cruz won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Ayush Food Mart in Norwalk.

A complete list of recent winners can be found here.

