Firefighters Save The Day, Rescue Baby Owls Who Fell Out Of Nest

Kathy Reakes
Firefighters from the Long Hill Fire Company rescued several baby owls who had fallen out of a nest. Photo Credit: Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company
A bucket truck helped rescue the baby owls. Photo Credit: Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company

You never know what a day's work will bring as a firefighter from fighting fires to vehicle crashes to saving baby owls stuck in a tree.

That's what firefighters in Trumbull from Long Hill Fire were doing on Wednesday, April 29, when a Trumbull Animal Control officer asked for help to save several baby owls, the department said on Facebook.

The 'momma' owl waited patiently for her babies to be rescued.

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company

The department brought out their long ladder truck to help save the baby owls that had fallen out of their nest in a nearby tree.

Long Hill firefighters, Doug Bogen, and Shaun Bogen were able to get the baby owls back into their nest as "mom" watched from across the street.

