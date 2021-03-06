Fairfield County Woman Wins $47,500 CT Lottery Prize

A man and woman in Connecticut are feeling lucky after winning thousands of dollars by hitting on lottery tickets purchased at area convenience stores.

Bristol resident Robert Caron cashed in a winning $50,000 “Diamonds” scratch-off ticket that was sold on Monday, June 1, while Stamford resident Mary McMillan won a PLAY4 DAY jackpot worth $47,500.

The winning scratcher was sold at The Milk Store on Wolcott Street in Bristol, while the winning PLAY4 ticket was sold at In And Out Variety in Norwalk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.