Fairfield County Woman Wins $47,500 CT Lottery Prize

Two in Connecticut claimed tens of thousands of dollars after getting lucky in the lottery.

A man and woman in Connecticut are feeling lucky after winning thousands of dollars by hitting on lottery tickets purchased at area convenience stores.

Bristol resident Robert Caron cashed in a winning $50,000 “Diamonds” scratch-off ticket that was sold on Monday, June 1, while Stamford resident Mary McMillan won a PLAY4 DAY jackpot worth $47,500.

The winning scratcher was sold at The Milk Store on Wolcott Street in Bristol, while the winning PLAY4 ticket was sold at In And Out Variety in Norwalk. 

