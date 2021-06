A super lucky Fairfield County woman is $100,000 richer after picking the correct numbers on a Cash 5 ticket.

Willodene Allen, of Stratford, won the cash on Thursday, May 27, according to the Connecticut State Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the E Hampton Grocery in Hamden, the lottery said.

The winning numbers were 1 - 4 - 13 - 26 - 29.

The drawing for Cash 5 is held nightly at 10:29 p.m.

