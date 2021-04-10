Fairfield County Pizzeria Gets Rave Reviews For Thin Crust, Tasty Toppings

If your teeth are calling for a super-thin, crispy pizza to sink into to, then Riko's Pizza, with three. Fairfield County locations, is your spot.

Known for being a friendly place that just happens to specialize in thin, crispy pies, Riko's has become a favorite with foodies and Yelpers alike.

Located in Stamford (two locations) and Norwalk, Riko's owners said they want their customers to feel like family and go all out to make it happen with friendly staff and good service.

But of course, the pizza is the real story of Riko's and they use fresh ingredients for all their pizzas.

Here's how one Yelper put it: "Riko's GF pizza is the VERY BEST! The thin, crisp, perfect combo of sauce and cheese!!! Try the chicken sausage, you won't be sorry! I'm always sad to take the last bite!"

The restaurants are also known for being super clean and COVID-19 friendly. There's also outdoor seating.

"Love their pizzas and salad. Chicken wings are awesome too! The place is very clean and the tables are socially distanced in these COVID times. Highly recommended," another Yelper said.

A favorite pizza seems to be the "hot oil," with many commenting on how good it is.

"The Hot Oil pizza was AMAZING! I just moved to Stamford yesterday and was told this was a Stamford must-have. So happy I took their advice. I was worried about the spiciness of the "hot oil" but it was absolutely perfect. 10/10 will order again soon!," said a Yelper.

Thin pizza. Yelp

And, if pizza isn't your thing, their wings are also a go-to favorite: "I love bar pizza and all thin pizza. I highly recommend Riko's. The pizzas are thin and super flavorful! If it's your first time trying I recommend dining in because it tastes best right out of the oven! Their wings are also great! They are following correct covid precautions and we felt safe there. The staff is friendly."

Yelpers say the place is kid-friendly and delivery or take-out is fast.

The restaurants are located at 170 Selleck St., and 886 Hope St., both in Stamford and at 247 Connecticut Ave., in Norwalk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.