Fairfield County Man Wins $77,000 In CT State Lottery

Sevens were wild for one lucky Connecticut lotto player who cashed in a winning “Mega 7s” CT Lottery to the tune of $77,000.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Fairfield County resident William Parrott III, of Stamford, was feeling lucky when he cashed in the winning ticket that was sold at the Belltown Superette on Belltown Road in Stamford.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Ansonia resident Starla Moore won $16,726 playing "Super 7s Progressive" on a ticket sold at the Derby Cigar Shop in Derby;

On Oct. 13, Vernon resident Real Cloutier won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Coventry;

On Oct. 13, Terryville resident William Dunn won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Main Street Deli & Grocery in Terryville;

On Oct. 13, Branford resident Anilkumar Patel won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Evans Branford Mobil;

On Oct. 13, Hartford resident George Figueroa won $12,604 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the High Spirit Wines & Liquors in Hartford;

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Avon resident Wilbur Schweiger, Jr. won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Canton Citgo Quik Mart in Canton;

On Oct. 14, West Hartford resident Maricris Matsikas won $25,000 playing "Let It RIDE" on a ticket sold at the Troys Mobil Mart Car Wash in West Hartford;

On Oct. 14, Norwalk resident Mary Testa won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Norwalk Convenience Mart in Norwalk;

On Oct. 14, Wallingford resident Janusz Wrobel won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Ghezzis Market in Middletown;

On Oct. 14, Manchester resident Scott Thompson won $15,012 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Canton Citgo Quik Mart in Canton;

On Oct. 14, Bristol resident Elaine Schmidt won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Farmington;

On Oct. 14, Franklin, Virginia resident Alvin Wright won $25,208 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Waterbury;

On Oct. 14, East Hartford resident Luis Huertas won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Express Convenience and Deli in East Hartford;

On Oct. 14, Cherry Hill, NJ resident Charles Bediako won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Danbury Petroleum Corp. in Danbury;

A winning $30,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to an Eastford resident that was sold at the Sun Mart in Willimantic;

On Friday, Oct. 15, Latham, New York resident Hafiz Muhammad Adeel Jamil won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Farm Land in Bristol;

On Oct. 15, Manchester resident Zulma Rivera won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Manchester;

On Oct. 15, North Haven resident Johnny Rivera won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Best Gas Food Mart in West Haven;

On Oct. 15, Bridgeport resident Joselinne Rodriguez won $20,000 playing "Bingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at K & J Grocery & Deli in Bridgeport;

On Monday, Oct. 18, Stratford resident John Roscoe won $25,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Bank Street Grand News in Naugatuck;

On Oct. 18, New London resident Debra White Maynard won $25,000 playing "Let It RIDE" on a ticket sold at Samis Food Store in New London;

On Oct. 18, Torrington resident Michael Leopizzo won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Thapa Convenience in Waterbury;

On Oct. 18, Madison resident Tyler Disbrow won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Evans Branford Mobil in Brandford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Evans Branford Mobil in Brandford; A winning $20,416 "PLAY4 NIGHT" ticket was sold to a Hartford resident that was sold at the Delta Food & Fuel in Hartford.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

