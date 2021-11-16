Fairfield County Man Wins $100K In CT Lottery In Ticket Purchased At Local Stop & Shop

A Fairfield County man is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning CT Lottery ticket sold at an area Stop & Shop that was worth $100,000.

Ridgefield resident Calvin Waterbury won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop on Danbury Road in Ridgefield on Monday, Nov. 15.

A second winning $100,000 "CASH5" ticket sold at the Citgo station on River Road in Shelton was also cashed in earlier that same day.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those two weren’t the only ones feeling lucky in Connecticut. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Nov. 12, Wallingford resident Abdul Mumit won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cigars N Tobacco in North Haven;

On Nov. 12, Plainfield resident Deeann Henson won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Libson Quick Mart in Libson;

On Nov. 12, Suffolk, Virginia resident Mark Landry, Jr . won $52,604 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Route 72 Liquors in Bristol;

A winning $277,777 "Mega 7s" ticket was sold to a Dayville resident at the Somers Henny Penny in Somers ;

On Nov. 12, Hebron resident Joseph Fetta won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Mi Store in North Windham;

On Nov. 15, Hartford resident Gerardo Minichino won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Wethersfield Mobil;

On Nov. 15, Hartford resident Sonia Benitez won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Green Apple Super Market in Hartford;

On Nov. 15, Meriden resident Lisa Molloy won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Corner Shoppe in Wallingford;

On Nov. 15, Stamford resident Gerver Rivera won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the West Main Convenience in Stamford;

On Nov. 15, Stratford resident Rayfield Bendolph won $40,832 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Jimmy's Discount Liquors in Bridgeport;

On Nov. 15, Putnam resident Kevin Lavallee won $10,750 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the KB Mart in Putnam;

On Nov. 15, Bristol resident Kaitlyn Shoplick won $25,000 playing "Winter Ice Multiplier" on a ticket sold at The Grog Shop of Meriden;

On Nov. 15, Carmel, NY resident James Daprile won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Mill Plain Exxon in Danbury;

On Nov. 15, Hamden resident James Murphy won $39,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Mobil on the Run in Hartford;

A winning $100,002 "KENO" ticket was sold to a Southington resident at Sam's Quick Mart in Marion on Tuesday, Nov. 16;

On Nov. 16, Torrington resident Vincent Poidomani, Jr. won $50,000 playing "$100,000 Fortune" on a ticket sold at the Super Stop & Shop in Torrington.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

