Fairfield County Man Wins $100,000 In CT State Lottery

A Fairfield County man is feeling lucky after winning big on a scratcher in the Connecticut State Lottery.

Danbury resident Anthony Fajardo Salinas was the latest to claim a big prize after cashing in a "$100,000 Cashword 11" ticket on Monday, Aug. 2 that was sold at Sams Food in Bethel.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Salinas wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Aug. 2, Stratford resident Thomas Dummar won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sn Smoke & Vape in Stratford;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Newington resident Sonila Ho won $10,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in West Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Westport resident Dimitrios Glekas won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Bridge Garage in Westport;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Bridgeport resident Juan Jimenez won $15,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Maham Inc. in Bridgeport;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Hartford resident Christopher Hernandez won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Andys Mart in Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Newington resident Mark Harris won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Your Store Nb in New Britain;

On Monday, Aug. 2, East Hartford resident Eva Bilbraut won $20,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at High Spirit Wines & Liquors in Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Hartford resident Craig Williams won $15,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Ultra Food & Fuel in New Britain;

On Monday, Aug. 2, West Haven resident Oscar Liben won $38,540 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Ye Old Liquor Shoppe in West Haven;

On Monday, Aug. 2, East Hartford resident Derrick Yeboah won $18,124 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Star Supermarket and Deli in East Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 2, Hartford resident Cecil Nation won $10,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Citgo in Hartford;

On Friday, July 30, Oakville resident Jessica Murray won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Maxx Mart in Meriden;

On Friday, July 30, New Britain resident Mary Jane Zemaitis won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Your Store Nb in New Britain.

On Friday, July 30, East Haven resident Timothy Maia won $10,010 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Giulios Pizza & Restaurant in North Haven.

