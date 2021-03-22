Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Fairfield County Eatery Makes Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat List

Joe Lombardi
Tacos El Azteca in Norwalk.
Tacos El Azteca in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Facebook/Tacos El Azteca

When it comes to quality restaurants, Connecticut is tops in New England, at least according to Yelp's brand-new Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2021.

Three eateries from the Nutmeg State made the list. 

Rhode Island and Maine each had one. Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Haven had none.

Here's the rundown:

23. Los Andes Restaurant – Providence, RI (Providence County)

33. Tacos El Azteca – Norwalk, CT (Fairfield County)

Click here for a Daily Voice story on Tacos El Azteca.

60. Grassroots Ice Cream – Granby, CT (Hartford County)

61. September in Bangkok – New Haven, CT (New Haven County)

71. Henry VII Carvery – Kittery, ME (York County)

Click here to view the complete list.

